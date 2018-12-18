Netflix orders even more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes

Sabrina Spellman isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Fresh off the heels of A Midwinter’s Tale, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday episode that hit Netflix last week, the streaming service announced that they have ordered 16 more episodes of the show, to be released in two installments as Parts 3 and 4. As previously announced, Part 2 is already set to hit Netflix on April 5.

“Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

Netflix

In a recent interview with EW, Aguirre-Sacasa referred to the upcoming Part 2 as the second half of season 1 rather than its own season. Regardless of the nomenclature, the future episodes will mark a change for Sabrina (Shipka) as she embraces more of her witch side after signing the Book of the Beast at the end of Part 1.

“It’s a little more fun. It’s a little sexier,” Aguirre-Sacasa told EW of Part 2. “Now that we know everyone and we’ve really established the world, we can play in it a little more rather than build it. It feels a little more ambitious and rollicking than Part 1.”

Parts 3 and 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are set to begin production in 2019.

