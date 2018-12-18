Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon parody Cardi B, Ariana Grande, more in holiday carols

As far as fake holiday albums go, none compare to this one from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon. Can’t you just image these two hawking their wears in a ’90s-era Now That’s What I Call Music ad touting song parodies of the year’s biggest hits?

The Hamilton creator, soon to be seen in Mary Poppins Returns, joined the Tonight Show host to spoof the likes of Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Offset, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, and Maroon 5.

Instead of “Havana, ooh na-na,” it became “Mall Santa, ho ho ho.”

Instead of “Girl like you,” it became “Too much food.”

Instead of “Now I like dollars, I like diamonds/ I like stunting, I like shining,” it became “Now I like giving, I like shopping/ I like stuffing all my stockings.”

This was good practice for Miranda, who’s getting back in the rap game for the opening of Hamilton in Puerto Rico starting in January. The actor will return to the titular role to help raise money for arts organizations still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Maria.

Fallon also had an announcement to make.

On Jan. 15, The Tonight Show is “going on the road,” he said. “We’re going to do a show in Puerto Rico! We’ll be there. It’s gonna be a very special episode.” The host teased Miranda returning as a guest, in addition to “so many cameos” and a “very special performance from Hamilton” to air.

“It’s a celebration of the life, the light, the spirit of Puerto Rico and its people and its culture,” Fallon continued. “Puerto Rico is back and open for business, and we’re gonna show you a taste of how beautiful and fun Puerto Rico can be.”

Related content: