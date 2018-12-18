Cardi B crashes a senior center dance class in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Cardi B and Carpool Karaoke were made for each other.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper dressed all in yellow as she got behind the wheel with James Corden for a segment that aired on Monday night’s The Late Late Show. They spit lines to some of her biggest hits, Cardi promoted her new “Honey” track to a group of kids, she got a free driving lesson (that didn’t end so well), and she crashed a senior center dance class to see if she could get a new faction of fans.

The answer was yes.

Corden took his guest to the Culver City Senior Center in California where a “Mind Body Dance Class” took place. One guy left immediately to call his repairman (hey, we get it, those appointments are crucial) but for the rest who stayed behind, they got to see the hottest selling female rapper perform “I Like It” — the PG-rated version, of course.

Cardi found herself in headlines lately over her estranged husband Offset, who crashed one of her concerts in an effort to win her back amid cheating rumors. Apparently, one older gentleman kept up with his pop culture news as he tried to put the moves on Cardi during this dance party.

With nothing to lose, he asked, “Are you looking for a significant other? Are you available?” Can’t hurt to ask, right?

Related content: