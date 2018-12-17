How well do you know TV Christmas movies? Take our quiz to find out

Bake-offs, decorating contests, and overworked advertising executives, oh my!

It’s that time of year again — the days in which you gather your loved ones, don your comfiest clothes, and circle ’round the television for good old-fashioned Christmas fun. Made-for-TV movies have become an all-encompassing phenomenon — the more absurd the better.

Whether you’re tuning in to Lifetime, Hallmark, Freeform, or Netflix, you know what you’re going to get: A workaholic who returns to a small town to re-discover the spirit of Christmas — and, most likely, find love, too. But before you settle in for your binge-a-thon, take our quiz to find out how well you really know this genre.