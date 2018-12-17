Stargirl‘s Justice Society of America continues to grow!

EW has exclusively learned that The Haunting of Hill House‘s Henry Thomas has joined the DC Universe live action series in the recurring guest-star role of Golden Age Dr. Mid-Nite.

Also known as the introspective surgeon Dr. Charles McNider, Dr. Mid-Nite is a brilliant and forward-thinking medical pioneer, and a founding member of the JSA. With his trusty owl, he acts as the team’s resident doctor and detective.

If Dr. Mid-Nite’s costume looks remotely familiar, that’s because Kwesi Ameyaw played him on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow when the JSA was introduced in season 2.

Thomas’ casting is only the latest in a recent string Golden Age additions to the show. Last week, it was announced that Community‘s Joel McHale will play Golden Age Starman/Sylvester Pemberton and S.W.A.T.‘s Lou Ferrigno Jr. was cast as Golden Age Hourman.

Executive produced by showrunner Geoff Johns, who is writing the first episode, Stargirl is centered on Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a struggling high-schooler who relocates to Blue Valley, Nebraska when her mom gets married. After discovering her new stepfather was Starman’s sidekick Stripesy, Courtney uses his old Cosmic Staff to become Stargirl and inspire an unlikely group of young heroes to fight villains of the past. The titular character, who jumpstarted Johns’ career when he created her in 1999, was lovingly inspired by his sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

The series is also executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In addition to starring on the breakout Netflix horror series, Thomas is also known for playing Elliott in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. His other credits include: FX’s Better Things, History’s Sons of Liberty, and Netflix’s feature film adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game.

Stargirl is expected to premiere on DC Universe in 2019.