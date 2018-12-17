The first photos from Netflix’s prequel The Dark Crystal series are here (below).

Plus the show’s voice cast has been revealed and it seems Netflix has basically hired every famous person.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the 1982 Jim Henson movie, and uses classic puppetry with cutting-edge visual effects.

Leading the cast are Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Rian, Brea, and Deet, three Gelfling heroes.

But wait, there’s also: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Helena Bonham-Carter (The King’s Speech), Harris Dickinson (forthcoming Maleficent 2), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), Theo James (The Divergent Series), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox), Mark Strong (Kingsman) and Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider).

That’s kinda overwhelming, right? But wait, Netflix reached even deeper into their money pockets. Because there’s also Mark Hamill (Knightfall, Star Wars), Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Jason Isaacs (The OA), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective), Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine).

Explains Netflix vp of original series Cindy Holland: “To match the stunning visual world of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, we knew we had to entice some incredible voice talent to add dimension to the exquisite artistry of the puppeteers who bring the characters to life. I am proud to say that this may be one of the finest casts assembled from the world’s favorite TV shows and movies, and I am now even more excited for fans to come back to Thra with us, and for new viewers to discover this world for the very first time.”

Here are the photos:

Kevin Baker/Netflix

Kevin Baker/Netflix

Kevin Baker/Netflix

Here’s the official story description: “The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

The 10-episode series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, premieres in 2019.