Elementary to end after upcoming seventh season on CBS

The case is about to close: CBS’ Elementary will come to an end after its upcoming season, EW has confirmed.

The long-running procedural, which debuted in 2012, will wrap with its seventh season. The decision to end the series was made when the series was renewed for season 7, and the final season has already finished production.

Elementary put a modern spin on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales of Sherlock Holmes. Starring Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock and Lucy Liu as the gender-flipped Watson, named Joan, the series saw the pair investigating cases in New York City alongside the NYPD, with Joan initially serving as Sherlock’s sober companion and later becoming his partner-in-crime-solving. The season 6 finale saw the duo finally move to Baker Street in London, though the 13-episode season 7 will reportedly find them back in New York at some point.

Executive producer Robert Hewitt Wolfe reacted to the news of the show’s cancellation on Twitter, thanking his colleagues and calling the chance to work on the series a “career highlight.”

“Once again, just wanted to say what an incredible honor it was to work on this show. From creator Rob Doherty and his partner-in-crime Carl Beverly, to my fellow writers, our amazing cast and crew, our top notch editors, #Elementary was a 1st class group in every way,” he said in the first of four tweets.

He continued: “Working on #Elementary was a career highlight and I’m insufferably proud of what we’ve achieved. Doyle wrote 60 Holmes mysteries, we did 154. Jonny Lee Miller and @LucyLiu have played Holmes and Watson on screen more than any pair in history.”

Holmes & Watson are eternal. They'll always be out there, somewhere, on stage, screen, or page, solving mysteries and depending on each other. We gave them voice for a time, and now we move on, leaving them waiting for the next interpretation, the next mystery. Adieu.

Wolfe added that the seventh season will likely air in the late spring or early summer, though the network has yet to set an official premiere date.

