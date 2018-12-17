More Daredevil cancellation fallout.

Actress Amy Rutberg, who played Marci Stahl in the show, told Inverse last week that the show’s cancellation was purely a Netflix decision.

“My contacts at Marvel were very surprised,” Rutberg said. “Any of the rumors that it was a Marvel decision are wrong, I think it was purely a Netflix decision. That comes from personal conversations with people high up at Marvel. They were surprised … We had heard rumors we would start production as early as February 2019. It’s a little unusual to be that far ahead in the planning and cancel the show, which makes me think Netflix was laboring over whether or not to cancel it. My guess was it was not an easy decision.”

The actress added that the cast assumed the show would run for at least five seasons.

EW has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The Daredevil cancellation last month shocked fans even though Netflix had also axed fellow Marvel titles Iron Fist and Luke Cage in recent months. Netflix hasn’t expressly given a reason for the cancellation, but there’s been speculation that a gradual content divorce is happening between Marvel parent Disney and Netflix due to the former’s upcoming launch of its own streaming service, Disney+ (the rumor Rutberg is referring to). But another theory is that the cost-benefit balance for the expensive shows — which were based on deals set up early in Netflix’s content ascension — are simply no longer worth it for the streaming service at this point.

Still, Daredevil was recently ranking as the fourth most-popular title on the service, according to Parrot Analytics.

Marvel has assured fans the character will continue somehow.

