Disney Channel's Andi Mack actor fired amid arrest for attempting to lure teen for sex

Disney Channel fired actor Stoney Westmoreland from Andi Mack after the 48-year-old was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah for attempting to lure a minor for sex.

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” a rep for Disney Channel told EW Saturday morning. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

A media relations officer for the Salt Lake City Police Department told EW that Westmoreland “made contact with an individual on a dating app and that individual identified themselves as a 13-year-old male.” Westmoreland continued to chat with the teen and “send images of himself” before taking a ride-sharing vehicle with the intent to meet the individual.

According to the SLPD rep, Westmoreland intended to take the teen back to a hotel room for sex, but he was arrested by Vice and charged with four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one count enticing a minor by internet or text. Westmoreland is currently being held in Salt Lake County prison on a $30,000 bail, per inmate records.

Reps for Westmoreland did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.

Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin

The teen Westmoreland attempted to meet is the same age as the characters on Andi Mack, which films in Utah. The actor played Henry “Ham” Mack, grandfather to 13-year-old Andi Mack (Peyton Elizabeth Lee).

Westmoreland also had parts on ABC’s Scandal and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, AMC’s Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, CBS’s NCIS. A screenwriter and director, as well, he helmed 2018’s Golden Boy and featured in films Godzilla and Matchstick Men.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Westmoreland’s age to be 44. He is 48.

Related content: