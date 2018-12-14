Titans introduces Batman in season finale trailer: 'He has to be stopped'

The Dark Knight will finally be introduced on Titans.

DC Universe has unveiled a new trailer for the gritty superhero drama’s season 1 that reveals everything basically comes down to a fight between Robin Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and Batman, who has apparently finally let his darkness get the better of him and needs to be stopped. In fact, the promo actually features shots of the Caped Crusader himself — well, to be specific, we see several shots of his caped back as he broods and fights off the police. But hey, that’s probably more than most people ever expected to see since DC Comics tends to reserve Batman for the big screen (For example, the CW’s Arrowverse shows weren’t even allowed to reference Batman or Gotham until last year).

In the trailer, a wheelchair-bound Jason Todd (Curran Walters) visits Dick and begs him to come back to Gotham because Commissioner Gordon is dead and Batman has decided to finally kill the Joker (Is Titans putting a twist on the infamous A Death in the Family storyline?). Dick is initially reluctant because he’s spent the entire season trying to distance himself from Batman and his darkness (“F— Batman”), but of course, he eventually heads home to confront his former mentor/father figure. But, is he too late? The trailer features shots of the Joker’s bloody body on top of a crushed police car, Dick and Starfire (Anna Diop) standing in a morgue filled with victims Batman’s “massacre,” and a S.W.A.T. team laying siege to Wayne Manor and the Batcave.

“There’s no saving him anymore. He has to be stopped,” says Starfire.

“Let’s end this,” says Dick in another part of the trailer.

To be fair, we should prepare for some kind of twist because there are some curious aspects of the trailer. Both Rachel (Teagan Croft) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) are mostly absent from it, and it looks as though Starfire is a cop now?

Watch the explosive and Batman-filled trailer above.

The season 1 finale of Titans will launch on DC Universe next Friday.

Related content: