First RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 eliminee teases 'twists and turns,' 'lots of tricks' ahead

Warning! This post contains major spoilers regarding Friday’s season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4. Read ahead at your own risk.

Jasmine Masters usually has something to say. But the meme queen’s loosely anal (in more ways than one) approach to stand-up comedy during the perennial All-Stars talent show found her — and the judges — fumbling for the right words, resulting in her elimination on the first episode of reality competition series’ fourth season return.

After her elimination, EW caught up with Masters to discuss her brief-yet-jush–ious return to the main stage, that iconic lip-sync moment where Monique Heart’s wig literally flung to outer space (a.k.a. the studio rafters), and what’s in store for fans on the long All-Stars road ahead. Read on for the full conversation, and tune in to the next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 Friday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Jasmine! I’m so sad for you.

JASMINE MASTERS: I don’t feel no type of way! What do you feel, love?

I’m upset! I wanted to see you go further!

It’s not a sad situation for me, so it shouldn’t be one for you. I went very far, particularly from me not wanting to do drag, to the opportunity that I had to be on Drag Race All-Stars — all of that is great for me…. I’m happy that they called me!

I can tell. You didn’t take the elimination particularly hard on the show, either.

I’m at peace with it because it’s all a blessing for me. It’s a big opportunity. For me being a queen who never wanted to do drag or even saw drag as being my profession, to be able to step above in my career…. getting the call for All-Stars is me getting another pay raise.

I’m more excited about all of that than [I am sad about] getting eliminated on a good TV show. I don’t take that for granted; I still work with girls who want to be on the show, I’ve been one of the girls who wanted to be on the show, so I’ve done all the struggle that I needed to do for it, and now that I’m here I can’t be mad because I didn’t make it to the end or even the second week.

But you made the most of your time; you entered the Werk Room with such presence and called the other girls junkie whores. I think that’s a first.

Yeah, junkie whores! I didn’t even know I said that [Laughs]. Oh my Gosh.

What inspired that?

That’s just something that I say anyway. It’s not like I said, “Oh, what should I say when I walk in?” I never sit down and try to come up with something to say to make it go viral. I just say things, and it crossed my mind when I walked in there, so I said, “junkie whores!”

You’re naturally funny. And I didn’t think your routine was bad. We know people would pay to listen to a stand-up routine where you complain about a man’s breath smelling like ass, like in your video!

That the video of me talking about breath went viral so many times, and then for Justin Bieber to come back around and make it go viral again simply by him sharing it, this is a win-win-win situation for me…. so when I show up on All-Stars and they’re talking about the bad breath video and then they show the video of it [during my entrance], I’m like, “Look at jush!”

Mettie Ostrowski for EW

Iconic! What do you think went wrong translating it to stand-up, though? In hindsight, should you have prepared instead of winging it?

It was all up to the judges on what they felt. The same goes for the girls…. you’re going to eliminate the one who’s going to be your competition; nobody’s going to eliminate somebody they could breeze by with no problem. You have to eliminate your competition…. you wouldn’t get rid of your friend, you’d get rid of someone else first. I had fun though. Overall, I’m still winning. Everybody in the world doesn’t agree on everything, and they have their opinions and I’m open with mine. They may not like it, but somebody else will like it and I can move on from there.

Do you think Monique would’ve kept you if she’d won?

I don’t know, because that was the first time I’d really met Monique was when I came through the Werk Room door, other than at DragCon, where we said hi and bye.

Do you think she deserved to win that lip-sync over Trinity?

I don’t remember what it looked like!

Girl! How? Monique’s wig got caught in the ceiling! It’s one of the most iconic moments in lip-sync history!

Oh okay! I don’t know who should have won out of that lip-sync, because it wasn’t a lip-sync, it was more “let me do this to [win],” and I’m different when it comes to rules and guidelines. If you’re supposed to lip-sync, then lip-sync. If you’re going to do tricks, do tricks…. They both were good, according to the judges. But I don’t know what was going on on that stage.

After the lip-sync, when you were standing there with Farrah waiting to see who got eliminated, was the only time I sensed you being kind of shook.

Well, I wasn’t! [Laughs] Trinity and Farrah are friends. They’ve already worked together and they know each other; I’ve just met Trinity a couple of times…. Trinity and I pretty much have the same designer. The person who makes her clothes that she wanted to make her clothes for this season was at my house sewing for me already, and this was before we got called for the show. So, when she needed that designer, the designer was already working for me before we even were asked to be on the show, so she couldn’t use the same designer. So, I knew if she won she was going to send me home because she probably felt a type of way because I had the designer she wanted to use for the show!

I was already good with that. I mean, it’s a competition. [Laughs] You either take out somebody who’s strong or somebody who’s weak out. Between the two, I’m stronger than Farrah, but it’s all good. It’s a game; somebody’s got to go.

Who are you rooting for to win?

I’m rooting for Latrice to win, but I honestly don’t care who wins. I’m just happy that we all had this experience and this opportunity because there are a lot of girls who want this opportunity…. But whoever wins, I hope they keep a humble mind and can do something big with their platform and try to get our community back together, because our community is going through a crisis. We have to do something to get it back together. Whoever wins, I hope they take a piece of that fame and make something positive out of it and not have a stuck-up attitude over it.

What should fans be on the lookout for in episodes to come? Ru has already promised some twists…

I think they should be very aware, meaning they should pay attention to the show and not just hear everything, but really pay attention to it. There are so many twists and turns and oohs and ahhs. You don’t want to miss something. You have to pay attention and not think, “Oh, this is the episode where they [usually] do this and this,” because everything is not the same this season! There are lots of tricks around here!

Quickly, I have to ask about the video you made explaining why you left the Christmas special early…

I had a lot of fun at the Christmas special. There was a lot of fun….

…that’s it!?

[Laughs] I had a lot of fun. And everything I had discussed about the Christmas special, I already made a video. But, overall I had a lot of fun. [Laughs]

Okay, I’ll leave it to the video then!

[Laughs] Thank you, love!

