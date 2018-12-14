Miley Cyrus struggles to guess her own song in Jimmy Fallon's music challenge

The Tonight Show (TV Show)

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Talk Show
Network
NBC
placeholder
Nick Romano
December 14, 2018 at 08:54 AM EST

Jimmy Fallon is so good at all these music challenges on The Tonight Show — probably because he plays them so often. When his guests struggle, even a tiny bit, the game’s already over. On Thursday, Miley Cyrus didn’t stand a chance.

In the Name That Song Challenge, the “Wrecking Ball” singer even struggled to guess her own song, “Party in the U.S.A.” She gets there eventually, but it takes a while.

To be fair, The Roots didn’t just start playing the melody and Cyrus didn’t recognize it. The premise of the game is that Fallon’s late-show band plays one instrument at a time, slowly layering the different parts until someone can guess what song they’re playing.

It’s harder than you think… unless you’re Fallon, who is a music-guessing master.

Related content:

The Tonight Show (TV Show)

type
TV Show
Genre
Talk Show
run date
02/24/14
Status
In Season
Network
NBC
Complete Coverage
The Tonight Show (TV Show)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now