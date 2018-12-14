Miley Cyrus struggles to guess her own song in Jimmy Fallon's music challenge

Jimmy Fallon is so good at all these music challenges on The Tonight Show — probably because he plays them so often. When his guests struggle, even a tiny bit, the game’s already over. On Thursday, Miley Cyrus didn’t stand a chance.

In the Name That Song Challenge, the “Wrecking Ball” singer even struggled to guess her own song, “Party in the U.S.A.” She gets there eventually, but it takes a while.

To be fair, The Roots didn’t just start playing the melody and Cyrus didn’t recognize it. The premise of the game is that Fallon’s late-show band plays one instrument at a time, slowly layering the different parts until someone can guess what song they’re playing.

It’s harder than you think… unless you’re Fallon, who is a music-guessing master.

