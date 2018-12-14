Kit Harington mocks Game of Thrones in 'long-lost audition tape'

Game of Thrones

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Fantasy
Network
HBO
placeholder
James Hibberd
December 14, 2018 at 12:28 PM EST

This is really cute: Kit Harington gently mocking his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow in a “long lost audition tape” for an “untitled fantasy drama” from 2010 (the year Thrones was cast).

In reality, its new sketch promoting the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, pairing the actor with Toothless for a mock behind-the-scenes screen test.

We wouldn’t want to spoil it the sketch, but some of the best lines have Harington quipping nods to GoT like, “Be honest, do I come across as too broody? Because half the time, I’m just trying to remember where I left my keys.” Or, while studying a script, “I’m a little confused about my part, really. First I’m dead, then I’m not. No one knows who my mother is?”

The third entry in the Dreamworks animated fantasy franchise is released in February. Thrones returns in April.

Related content:

Game of Thrones

HBO’s epic fantasy drama based on George R.R. Martin’s novels.
type
TV Show
seasons
7
Genre
Drama,
Fantasy
run date
04/17/11
Cast
Kit Harington,
Emilia Clarke,
Peter Dinklage,
Lena Headey
Network
HBO
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Game of Thrones

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now