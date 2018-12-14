Kit Harington mocks Game of Thrones in 'long-lost audition tape'

This is really cute: Kit Harington gently mocking his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow in a “long lost audition tape” for an “untitled fantasy drama” from 2010 (the year Thrones was cast).

In reality, its new sketch promoting the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, pairing the actor with Toothless for a mock behind-the-scenes screen test.

We wouldn’t want to spoil it the sketch, but some of the best lines have Harington quipping nods to GoT like, “Be honest, do I come across as too broody? Because half the time, I’m just trying to remember where I left my keys.” Or, while studying a script, “I’m a little confused about my part, really. First I’m dead, then I’m not. No one knows who my mother is?”

The third entry in the Dreamworks animated fantasy franchise is released in February. Thrones returns in April.

