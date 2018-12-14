Kids throw tantrums in Jimmy Kimmel's new Fortnite prank

If you thought kids were angry over Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween candy prank, just wait. The late-night host has a new YouTube challenge for parents: Turn off the television while your kids are playing Fortnite and watch what happens.

Fortnite. You know, the game most kids are obsessed with these days. When the online Battle Royale comes on, you don’t want interruptions.

Some reactions can feel staged. Most of these feel real — real angry.

Tantrums, meltdowns, screaming, cursing, all of that was there. Some kids were dramatic, some were calm and collected, some lashed out. This is cruel and unusual punishment for gamers, but it does make for great late-night television.

