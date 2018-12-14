The Peanuts gang is going to space in new content being produced for Apple, EW has learned.

Astronaut Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of Charles M. Schultz’s Peanuts crew will feature in new shorts, series and specials that are meant to inspire a new generation to be passionate about space exploration. The new content is part of a Space Act Agreement signed by Peanuts Worldwide and NASA to encourage students towards STEM.

Schulz debuted his Peanuts comic strip in seven newspapers in 1950. Since then, the gang of lovable, rag-tag characters has become embedded in pop culture, transcending generations with heart-warming specials such as A Charlie Brown Christmas and Snoopy, Come Home.

The project is another high-profile addition to Apple’s roster that includes Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a drama series about the world of morning television, J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner reuniting for a new limited series, film and Oprah Winfrey in a multi-year deal. Apple has remained tight-lipped about its plans on how it will distribute the original content and when it will launch, but it is expected to be a streaming platform to debut sometime in mid-2019.