See Cardi B turn Carpool Karaoke into her playground

The Late Late Show

Dan Snierson
December 14, 2018 at 02:01 AM EST

James Corden has a feeling that you might say this about his next Carpool Karaoke guest: “I Like It.”

Cardi B will hop into the passenger seat for the next edition of The Late Late Show‘s viral mobile music bit, which airs on Monday night.

In this new promo for the segment, Cardi B, who released the double-platinum Invasion of Privacy earlier this year, and Corden take on “Bodak Yellow” and “Money.” The rapper also takes the wheel for a bit and does not perform well in a parking lot obstacle course challenge. Their journey also whisks them past a playground of excited kids, and she drops some sage advice: “What’s up, children? Stay in school! Listen to your mom! Or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts!” Check it out in the video above.

Recent Carpool guests include Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand, and Migos.

The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.

