The official Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer has arrived, above, and it’s an action-packed two minutes that returns some familiar faces and gives a clearer sense of the new storyline.

The setup: Seven red pulses in space herald the arrival of a being called the Red Angel. “Someone, or something, is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy,” warns Spock (Ethan Peck), who joins the Discovery crew along with fellow series newcomer Captain Pike (Anson Mount).

Plenty of space mayhem ensues, plus there’s a shot of Spock throwing down a super-aggressive Vulcan nerve pinch and the return of Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) and Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Bonus: The new poster:

James Dimmock/CBS

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on Jan. 17.