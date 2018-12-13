Latrice Royale videobombs Valentina's thong striptease in hilarious RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 clip

Joey Nolfi
December 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 are wasting no time serving up the body-ody-ody with a side of hardcore ham.

EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season premiere (above) sees the 10 finalists — Valentina, Latrice Royale, Trinity the Tuck, Gia Gunn, Jasmine Masters, Manila Luzon, Farrah Moan, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, and Monique Heart — entering the Werk Room ahead of their first maxi challenge: the All-Stars-Spangled Variety Show. The returning ladies are tasked with displaying a talent for LGBTQIA+ veterans in the audience, and season 9 stunner Valentina wastes no time getting to work on her titillating routine.

“Alright y’all!” she calls as she beckons her sisters’ attention, vamping for the camera while unzipping her jumper to reveal a barely-there garment hiding underneath. “It’s a thong!” she screams just as Latrice scurries into the frame — staring directly into the camera — to unzip her puffer vest, much to the rest of the cast’s amusement.

Elsewhere, Monét ponders her chosen talent with Naomi before getting ready to go onstage.

“I’m nervous, girl…. what if the judges don’t think that what you think is your talent is your talent, you know what I’m saying?” she says. In a confessional, she continues: “All-Stars is a very different game. The stakes are higher. The chances that you can go home for a tiny fumble are greater.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview of the debut episode above.

