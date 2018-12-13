Narcos: Mexico season 2 cast announced by Netflix

The stars of the second season of Narcos: Mexico have been announced by Netflix.

Diego Luna (Rogue One) is confirmed to continue his role on the show as cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

And Scoot McNairy (True Detective) is now confirmed to co-star in the new season. McNairy’s as-yet-unnamed character was introduced in the final moments of Narcos: Mexico; a grizzled DEA agent who plans to escalate the drug war south of the border. McNairy also narrated the entire season of Narcos: Mexico as an off-screen character.

Luna was recently honored with a Critics’ Choice Award nomination (Best Actor in a Drama Series) for his performance in Narcos: Mexico.

There’s no premiere date yet for season 2. But the new season has already begun shooting in Mexico City, which makes it seem rather likely that we’ll get new episodes sometime in 2019.