MTV renews Jersey Shore Family Vacation for season 3

Not even prison, marriage, babies, and troubled relationships can keep the Jersey Shore cast from going on vacation.

Ahead of Thursday’s season 2 finale, MTV has renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a third season, which will premiere next summer.

After bursting on the scene in 2009 and becoming pop culture phenomenons, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said goodbye in 2012 following six wild seasons.

MTV

But earlier this year, the entire cast minus Giancola reunited for Family Vacation, with season 1 sending them to Miami and season 2 finding them traveling to Las Vegas, back to the show’s original home of Seaside Heights, and around other parts of New Jersey. Along the way, Angelina Pivarnick, who infamously departed twice during the original run, returned for the fun.

While the season 3 destination has yet to be announced, EW’s resident Jersey Shore residents have a few suggestions left over that weren’t used in season 2 (fingers crossed for Amish Country).

Watch Thursday’s season 2 finale on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

