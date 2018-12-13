Jennifer Garner is reuniting with Alias creator J.J. Abrams for a new limited series.

Sources say Garner is set to star in My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, a new project that’s been giving a straight-to-series order by Apple as part of its burgeoning TV slate.

The show is based on a 2017 memoir by Amy Silverstein: “The story showcases the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit as it follows an extraordinary group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant.”

The series will be executive produced by Abrams, with Karen Croner (One True Thing) writing and executive producing, and Ben Stephenson (Westworld) and Silverstein also executive producing.

There’s no premiere date as of yet.

