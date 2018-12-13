Grey's Anatomy casts Jennifer Grey in secret role

Grey's Anatomy

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
ABC
placeholder
Lynette Rice
December 13, 2018 at 12:56 PM EST

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. The emergency room of Grey Sloan, however, is a different matter.

EW has confirmed that Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) will join Grey’s Anatomy in a secret role. Sadly, that’s all there is to report for now, other than the fact that she will appear in multiple episodes.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

TVLine was the first to report the news about Grey, who is the second member of her family to appear on the ABC drama. Nine years ago, her dad Joel played a former science teacher of Ozzie (Katherine Heigl) who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

In 2010, Grey and partner Derek Hough won season 11 of Dancing with the Stars. She most recently appeared on the Amazon Prime series Red Oaks. 

On Wednesday, ABC announced that Grey’s Anatomy will return from its winter break on Jan. 17. The network also revealed that DWTS will take the spring off, though it is expected to return in the fall.

 

Grey's Anatomy

Meredith. Alex. Bailey. Arizona. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes’ hospital melodrama.
type
TV Show
seasons
15
Genre
Drama
Rating
TV-14
run date
03/27/05
Cast
Ellen Pompeo,
Chandra Wilson,
Justin Chambers,
James Pickens Jr.
Network
ABC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Grey's Anatomy

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now