Grey's Anatomy casts Jennifer Grey in secret role

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. The emergency room of Grey Sloan, however, is a different matter.

EW has confirmed that Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) will join Grey’s Anatomy in a secret role. Sadly, that’s all there is to report for now, other than the fact that she will appear in multiple episodes.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

TVLine was the first to report the news about Grey, who is the second member of her family to appear on the ABC drama. Nine years ago, her dad Joel played a former science teacher of Ozzie (Katherine Heigl) who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

In 2010, Grey and partner Derek Hough won season 11 of Dancing with the Stars. She most recently appeared on the Amazon Prime series Red Oaks.

On Wednesday, ABC announced that Grey’s Anatomy will return from its winter break on Jan. 17. The network also revealed that DWTS will take the spring off, though it is expected to return in the fall.