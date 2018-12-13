Black Lightning reveals first look at Jennifer suiting up as Lightning

It appears as though Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) other daughter is joining the family business when Black Lightning returns in the new year.

On Thursday, the CW unveiled the first image of China Anne McClain in costume as Lightning, her character Jennifer’s superhero alter-ego. Check out the image below:

Quantrell Colbert/The CW

The superhero drama’s second season has largely focused on Jennifer’s struggle to control and adjust to her electricity powers, which consists of being able to channel energy into spheres and blasts. Whereas as her sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams), a.k.a. Thunder, was more than willing to join their father in the superhero business, Jennifer wasn’t and was more concerned with being able to lead a normal life; however, as the season has progressed, she’s gotten more comfortable with her abilities to the point that she used them to take out big bad Tobias Whale’s knife-wielding henchman Cutter in the fall finale. Not only that, but her metahuman therapist Perenna (Erika Alexander) revealed that Jennifer is more powerful than both her father and sister.

Black Lightning returns on a new night, Monday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m.

