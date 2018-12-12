Star Wars series The Mandalorian casts Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Werner Herzog

Pedro Pascal has some company.

The lead of the upcoming Star Wars series The Mandalorian will be joined in the outlaw wilds of the galaxy by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul fame; Apollo Creed himself, Carl Weathers; and ominous German filmmaker Werner Herzog, who will also play a role.

The official cast rundown announced Wednesday by Lucasfilm also included Omid Abtahi of American Gods, Emily Swallow of Supernatural, and previously leaked costars Nick Nolte and Gina Carano.

Executive Producer Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book) released a brief statement: “We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to.”

All we know about the series, which will be shown on the new streaming service Disney+, is that it takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi and tracks the experiences of a man from the same warrior tribe as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, who was last seen plunging into the hungry maw of the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine.

For now, the rest of The Mandalorian remains just as masked as its anti-hero.