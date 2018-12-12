It wouldn’t be an episode of The Goldbergs without an eccentric, colorful Beverly sweater. But she ups the ante on Wednesday’s fall finale with not just any sweater, but one decorated with a menorah… that also lights up and plays Hanukkah music.

Surrounded by a huge pile of potatoes (latkes in progress, no doubt), the Goldberg matriarch (Wendi McLendon-Covey), as seen in the exclusive clip above, won’t stand for it when son Barry (Troy Gentile) wants to celebrate Christmas with fiancée Lainey (AJ Michalka).

“As long as you live under my Santa-less roof, you are a Hanukkah boy, and always will be,” Bev warns Barry.

“No. My whole life I’ve lived in the only dark, undecorated house on the block,” he fires back. “Now thanks to Lainey, I get to soak in how the Christmas half lives.”

“I don’t care if you marry the Pope’s sister. The only thing you’re going to be soaking in is this,” she replies, before tapping buttons on her sweater which activate blue lights and “The Dreidel Song.”

Watch the clip above to see how Barry battles her with something, well, “merry”… and how their “holiday sweater-off,” as Erica’s boyfriend Geoff describes it, comes to an explosive end.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

