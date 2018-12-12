Jeffrey Dean Morgan returning to Supernatural as John Winchester for 300th episode

It’s finally happening … Jeffrey Dean Morgan is making his way back to Supernatural!

Thus far, not much has been shared about Supernatural’s upcoming 300th episode, which is currently in production in Vancouver, but seeing as how the show loves to go big with its milestones — “Fan Fiction,” anyone? — it shouldn’t be too shocking that it’s pulling out all the stops for the hour. But John Winchester?! That’s the return fans have waited years to see.

Sergei Bachlakov/The WB

To be exact, fans have waited more than 11 years, seeing as how John Winchester last appeared in the season two finale, “All Hell Breaks Loose: Part 2,” when he escaped through the open gate to Hell and helped his boys kill Yellow Eyes. Of course, that was after John’s death, which occurred in the season two opener, “In My Time of Dying” when John sacrificed himself to save Dean. Needless to say, there’s a lot Sam and Dean probably never got to say to their dad before he died. And now, they’ll finally have the chance.

Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said in a statement: “We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars.”

There are no details yet on how John will return or what it could mean for his boys, but we do know that Supernatural’s 300th episode, titled “Lebanon,” will air Thursday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

