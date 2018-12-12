Steven Yeun cast in the new Twilight Zone series

James Hibberd
December 12, 2018 at 05:11 PM EST

Here’s another exciting Twilight Zone casting.

Steven Yeun, of The Walking Dead fame, has been cast to star in an episode of the rebooted sci-fi anthology series.

Yeun will appear in an episode titled “The Traveler.”

The actor joins a cast for the upcoming series that includes John Cho (Searching), Allison Tolman (Fargo), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) and Sanaa Lathan (The Affair).

Jordan Peele (Get Out) is executive producing the series and serving as the narrator/host.

Yeun is currently getting rave reviews for the South Korean mystery drama film Burning. He has also done a lot of voiceover work since departing TWD two years ago, lending his voice talent to Voltron, Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and other titles.

The Twilight Zone is coming to CBS All Access in 2019.

