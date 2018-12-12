See a time-traveling Roger in newest Outlander photos

Roger, you’ve changed!

In these just-released photos from episode 7 of Outlander’s fourth season, Roger (Richard Rankin) sheds the beard before traveling through the stones to find his beloved Bree (Sophie Skelton) in the 18th century.

And boy could his gal pal use a hero: Bree takes a tumble on her way to finding Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in this sneak peek from “Down the Rabbit Hole.” Lucky for Bree, someone takes her in from the cold. Just wait until you see who it is!

Meanwhile, an old foe of the Fraser clan takes Roger on a voyage that allows fans to see just what kind of a man our favorite historian really is. (Hint: a really good one.)

On with the time travel!

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Keep an eye out for a few congratulatory promo spots before and after Sunday’s episode for Balfe, since she just earned her third Golden Globe nomination for headlining the Starz drama.

And remember, the Outlander discussion doesn’t start when the episode stops! Tune in each Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to Outlander Live on EW Radio, Sirius XM 105.

