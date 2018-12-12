Miley Cyrus addresses rumor she's in Black Mirror season 5

Miley Cyrus just addressed one of the year’s most surprising casting rumors: The actress and pop star will appear an episode of Black Mirror season 5.

The rumor has been floating around in recent weeks and Cyrus was asked about the news on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show Wednesday.

Cyrus’ sister, Brandi, mentioned Tuesday on her “Your Favorite Thing” podcast that her sister went to Cape Town, South Africa to film an episode of the Emmy-winning Netflix anthology drama.

So Stern asked if the rumor was true. THR reported that Cyrus replied, “If you guess it, then I will shake my head ‘yes,’ or ‘no,'” and Stern then told his listeners she confirmed the casting. But then Cyrus added that didn’t really and implied she wasn’t allowed to talk about why she was there. So read into that what you will.

Netflix had no comment about the interview. The streaming service has been extremely quiet about the new season in general and has yet to confirm anything about it. Earlier this month, a tweet by Netflix announced that “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” would premiere on Friday, Dec. 28. The tweet was quickly deleted and the streaming service would not confirm the date’s validity.

Cryus said her trip was during the California wildfires in November, which makes it very unlikely that her episode (if there is one) is the one that’s also airing this month (if any, in fact, are).

The other thing that’s known about the new season is one episode will be in an innovative “Choose Your Own Adventure”-style format, where viewers will be able to remotely direct the path a story will take.

