If the exclusive super trailer above is any indication, Lip Sync Battle is ready to ring in the new year in a big (bird) way.

When the musical reality competition returns Thursday, Jan. 17 on Paramount Network, hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen welcome to the stage some top-notch celebrities, including Queer Eye‘s Fab 5 (who are competing against each other!), Andy Roddick versus wife Brooklyn Decker (who has a surprise in the form of Serena Williams!), Younger‘s Nico Tortorella versus costar Molly Bernard, plus Jason Schwartzman, Lele Pons, Boris Kodjoe, Prince Royce, Andy Grammer, Vanessa Morgan, and more.

“Anything can happen on Lip Sync Battle,” LL Cool J says.

And he means anything. As in, a celebration of Mariah Carey’s music — with Mariah Carey in attendance, lowered from the ceiling on a butterfly-adorned throne — including Darren Criss (one of EW’s Entertainers of the Year) and Jermaine Dupri.

Some famous residents of Sesame Street also drop by: Bird Big performs to The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” while friend Elmo — and Teigen’s husband John Legend and daughter Luna — looks on.

Check out the full super trailer above for all the action.

Season 5 of Lip Sync Battle premieres Thursday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

