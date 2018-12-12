Will psychologists see booming business after Game of Thrones ends?

Add Gwendoline Christie to the list of the HBO drama’s actors commenting about the show’s final season. The Brienne of Tarth actress was on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Welcome to Marwen on Tuesday when E! News asked her to “give me something” about the show’s final season storyline.

“You’re going to need therapy,” Christie said in a mock-dire voice.

The reporter then asked, “So someone dies?” And Christie added, “I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help … I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional. We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”

Season 7 left Brienne representing the interest of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) during the great Dragonpit armistice meeting and seems like to have a role defending the North at Wintefell when the Army of the Dead arrives in the final season.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in April 2019.

