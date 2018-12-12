If there was one friend request you probably don’t wanna receive, it’s likely from the drunk driver that killed your mom.

Yup, that’s what Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is facing in the midseason finale of God Friended Me. In a exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode, the God account leads Miles, Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) and Cara (Violett Beane) to the intersection where Miles’ mom lost her life, only to follow up that blow with a friend request from the man responsible, one Charles Cole.

As you can imagine, Miles doesn’t respond too well to the suggestion. “He’s still holding onto that anger and rightfully so; it’s exactly that cruel trick that led Miles to be an atheist,” Hall tells EW. “That incident changed his whole life, a complete 180. Miles is troubled with the idea of having to help this guy. Why should he? He doesn’t deserve Miles’ help, but the bigger idea is that more that you’re able to talk about it, the more you’re able to forgive and let it go.”

Watch the exclusive clip above and tune in to CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET to see if Miles can forgive and let his anger go.