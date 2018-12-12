ABC announces return dates for American Idol while DWTS goes dark

ABC revealed the return dates for most of its important franchises today, including a comeback for American Idol and the night we’ll see Meredith Grey again.

There are also plenty of new shows to vie for your attention — The Goldbergs‘ spinoff Schooled and Whiskey Cavalier starring Scandal alum Scott Foley, among them. But not among the midseason offerings is another season of Dancing with the Stars since Idol mostly fills the bill. (Last season, though, ABC ran a shortened, four-week season featuring athletes).

Here is the network’s schedule that starts up in the new year:

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

8:00-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat

8:30-9:00 p.m. Speechless

9:00-11:00 p.m. 20/20 (new time slot)

SUNDAY, JAN. 6

7:00-9:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

9:00-11:00 p.m. Shark Tank (new time)

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Kids Are Alright

9:00-9:30 p.m. black-ish

9:30-10:00 p.m. Splitting Up Together

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Rookie

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30-9:00 p.m. Schooled (series premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. Modern Family

9:30-10:00 p.m. Single Parents

10:00-11:00 p.m. Match Game

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

8:00-9:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

9:01-10:00 p.m. A Million Little Things (new day and time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder

TUESDAY, FEB. 5

8:00-8:30 p.m. American Housewife (new day and time)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

10:00-11:00 p.m. Whiskey Cavalier (series premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00-10:01 p.m. American Idol (season premiere)

10:01-11:00 p.m. Shark Tank

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

9:01-10:00 p.m. Station 19

10:00-11:00 p.m. For The People (season premiere)

MONDAY, MARCH 18

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Fix (series premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 17

10:00-11:00 p.m. Grand Hotel (series premiere)

Here are the network descriptions of the new shows:

THE FIX

Attorney and author Marcia Clark co-writes and executive produces a new legal drama about Maya Travis, an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya Travis is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice. This legal thriller is executive produced/co-written by Clark, Liz Craft, and Sarah Fain, and is from Mandeville TV and ABC Studios. The Fix stars Robin Tunney as Maya Travis, Adam Rayner as Matthew Collier, Merrin Dungey as CJ, Breckin Meyer as Alan Wiest, Marc Blucas as Riv, Mouzam Makkar as Loni Kampoor, Alex Saxon as Gabriel Johnson, with Scott Cohen as Ezra Wolf, and Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje as Sevvy Johnson.

GRAND HOTEL

Eva Longoria executive produces this bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior. The show is based on the Spanish series. The series stars Demian Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn Sanchez as Gigi Mendoza, Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina, and Justina Adorno as Yoli.

WHISKEY CAVALIER

Whiskey Cavalier is a high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley. Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance, and office politics. The series is from writer/executive producer Dave Hemingson and executive producer Bill Lawrence with Warner Bros. Television. The series stars Scott Foley as Will Chase, Lauren Cohan as Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, Ana Ortiz as Susan Sampson, Tyler James Williams as Edgar Standish, and Vir Das as Jai Datta.

SCHOOLED

This spinoff of the hit series The Goldbergs will be set in 1990-something and follow the hilarious teachers of William Penn Academy — led by Tim Meadows (Principal Glascott), Bryan Callen (Coach Mellor), and AJ Michalka (Lainey Lewis) — who, despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students. Story by Marc Firek and Adam F. Goldberg. Teleplay by Marc Firek. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, and Marc Firek are executive producers.