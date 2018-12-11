The Voice coaches sing a cappella mashup of their greatest hits with Jimmy Fallon

While things on The Voice may still be hectic with the DeAndre Nico drama, things on The Tonight Show were “Stronger.”

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton took a note from the Glee kids’ playbook and performed a medley mashup of their greatest hits with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. They sang it a cappella, too.

For Clarkson it was “Stronger” and “Miss Independent,” for Levine it was “She Will Be Loved,” for Hudson it was “Spotlight,” and for Shelton it was “She Has a Way With Words.”

The video adopted a Brady Bunch style with Fallon and each member of The Roots getting their own box in a collage of colorful squares. The Voice host Carson Daly even got his own square, though it popped out as swiftly as it popped in.

Related content: