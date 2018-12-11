The Neighborhood casts The Jeffersons star Marla Gibbs

Florence Johnston from The Jeffersons is moving on up to The Neighborhood.

EW has learned exclusively that Marla Gibbs, who earned five Emmy nominations for her role as Florence on the long-running comedy from Norman Lear, will guest-star on CBS’ new sitcom that features Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield as next-door neighbors.

In an episode that’s taping this week, Gibbs, 87, plays a woman named Miss Simpson, who buys something that Calvin (Cedric) comes to regret selling at his yard sale. The episode will air in early 2019.

Some of Gibbs’ other recent credits from her 48 years in the business include Rel, NCIS, Station 19, Trial & Error, and American Horror Story. She appeared on The Jeffersons from 1975 to 1985.

The Neighborhood is CBS’ No. 1 comedy, and averages 8.3 million viewers. It airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

