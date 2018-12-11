Netflix announces new Selena bio-series

Netflix is adapting the Selena story!

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced Selena: The Series, a new scripted bio-series about the late Grammy-winner. Described as a coming of age story, the show follows Selena Quintanilla-Pérez as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Responsible for hit songs like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You,” Selena is one of the biggest Mexican stars. Her life was cut short in 1995 when she was murdered by the president of her fan club. This isn’t the first time her story has been adapted for the screen, either. Jennifer Lopez played the singer/actress/model in the 1997 biopic film Selena.

According to a Netflix press release, the Quintanilla family is “fully involved” in the show and will executive produce alongside Moisés Zamora (American Crime), who is writing the script. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh are also listed as executive producers.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come,” said Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla in the press release.

