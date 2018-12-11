Kathie Lee Gifford announces she's leaving Today Show

Boozeday Tuesday will never be the same.
Kathie Lee Gifford announced on the fourth hour of Today this morning that she will be leaving the 10 a.m. broadcast she co-hosts with Hoda Kotb. Gifford will stay through the show’s 11th anniversary on April 7, 2019.
The TV legend gave an emotional announcement live. “I have been here almost eleven years—thought I would stay one year and something happened along the way,” she shared. “I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. Now, when it’s our 11th anniversary, I’m going to be leaving The Today Show. It’s an exciting time for me and I’m thrilled about all the projects I have coming up but it’s also hard. The reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here so much.”
“The minute you stepped into my life with both feet…everything changed,” said a teary Kotb.
NBC News president Noah Oppenheim made the announcement to the staff prior to the broadcast in an email.
Comments