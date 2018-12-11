Ellen Pompeo calls out misleading Today headline, tells them to 'lay off the booze'

Excellent timing, Ellen Pompeo!

Hours before Kathie Lee Gifford announced she will be leaving the fourth hour of Today, co-hosted by Hoda Kotb, Pompeo took aim at Today’s Twitter feed for singling out a small portion of her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. Though she and Smith covered a wide range of topics, many outlets like Today only focused on a question Pinkett asked Pompeo at the end of the interview — whether she and former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey remain in contact.

“We haven’t spoken since he’s left the show,” Pompeo told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith. “He’s a wonderful actor and we’ve made the best TV you can make together. That’s a talented man right there. And he did 11 amazing years.”

It didn’t sit well with Pompeo that the rest of her interview about raising biracial children was largely ignored. So she hit Today in its soft spot. Or should we say red spot?

Hey here’s a suggestion!! Maybe all of you over there lay off the booze and pay attention to the real conversation that took place ? 🍷🍷🍷😜😜😜 https://t.co/JJ5SUG9pgc — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 11, 2018

I was humbled when @jadapsmith asked me to come to have a discussion about race. I by no means walk in anyone else’s shoes only my own. I was open &honest about my experience &come from a place of love w no fear about having difficult discussions. Thank you to the whole family ❤️ https://t.co/pcALu87U9C — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 9, 2018

During her interview with Smith, Pompeo shared a poignant moment about when she met some of her daughter’s friends.

“My challenge with raising brown children is, how much do you say to them and how much do you not say to them?” Pompeo explained. “A couple of weeks ago I had some friends over to the house, little girls of color, and the little girl came in and I introduced myself and I said, ‘I’m Stella’s mom,’ and she looked at me and she was, like, almost scared, and then she went right to Stella and she said, ‘That’s your mom? I thought that was your mom (referencing the nanny). The little baby looked like she was scared of me. That just breaks my heart. That’s why that experience of being in my house and meeting me was good for her, to see that all white people aren’t what you think.”

Ellen Pompeo/Instagram

Earlier today, Gifford announced on the fourth hour of Today that she will be leaving on April 7, 2019. “I have been here almost 11 years — thought I would stay one year and something happened along the way,” she shared. “I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. Now, when it’s our 11th anniversary, I’m going to be leaving The Today Show. It’s an exciting time for me and I’m thrilled about all the projects I have coming up but it’s also hard. The reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here so much.”

Related content: