Comedy Central cancels Detroiters

Comedy Central is parting ways with Detroiters.

The sweet, loopy comedy starring Sam Richardson (Veep) and Tim Robinson (Saturday Night Live) as best buddies and bottom-feeding ad men who want to restore Detroit to its past glory has been canceled after two seasons, the network confirmed Tuesday.

Richardson broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Sadly, Detroiters won’t be picked up for a season 3 at Comedy Central. I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show. It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it.” He did leave hopes alive that it could continue on another network or a streamer, continuing, “Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you.”

The show — which counted Jason Sudeikis, who guest-starred in multiple episodes, and Lorne Michaels among its executive producers — launched in 2017 and garnered critical praise but low ratings. Detroiters aired its last episode in August, which was its season 2 finale.

