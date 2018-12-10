Meet fierce teenage drag queens in exclusive Growing Up Is a Drag trailer

Judging by the fierce teenage queens at the center of EW’s exclusive trailer for the Snapchat docuseries Growing Up Is a Drag, it’s never too early to perfect the craft.

The social platform’s upcoming series follows the lives of several teen queens and the legion of online followers they’ve amassed across their respective careers. Though they’re successful — and confident — performers in their own right, Growing Up Is a Drag offers a peek behind the wigs and sequins at the maturing youth performers as they use tech and social media “as a lifeline” to “find community, connection, and friendship,” per the series’ official synopsis.

“When I first found out men could do makeup, my mind was blown,” one queen says in the clip above, while another adds, “When you dress for two genders, you’ve gotta have a lot of clothes!”

The trailer also explores the teens’ various performances and what appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama, complete with quintessential teenage sass (and even a slamming door).

Growing Up is a Drag premieres Dec. 17 on Snapchat. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the docuseries above.

Related content: