50 Cent and Starz react to death of Power production member

Power has lost one of its own.

Power production team member Pedro Jimenez died early Monday morning while working for the Starz series on location, the NYPD confirmed to EW. At approximately 4:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on 9 Douglas Street in Brooklyn, New York. Police confirmed on the scene that Jimenez was placing cones on the ground of a parking lane for Power when he was hit by a 2006 Ford Explorer. Jimenez was transported to Brooklyn Hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating, but the operator of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family. Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened,” Starz said in a statement to EW.

Series star 50 Cent also responded to the loss, sharing a blackout image on his Instagram page. “I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning,” he wrote. “My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family.”

Production has been temporarily shut down out of respect for Jimenez’s family, and to grant the cast and crew time to process and mourn their loss.

Related content: