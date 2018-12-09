Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Arrow — both here and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Arrow dropped a major Queen family bombshell, and The Flash revealed the man behind the curtain in its 100th episode. Meanwhile, Black Lightning teased a potentially major development, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow blew everything up, per usual. Here are the highlights:

“I’m not struggling. I’m flying!” Only Melissa Benoist could make a cheesy-on-paper line like this sound as empowering as it did when she said it in the climax of Supergirl‘s midseason finale as Supergirl, who was covered in Nth Metal and glued to the floor, proceeded to lift an entire building. The moment was a great reminder of just how powerful Kara is. “Bunker Hill” also reminded us of Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty’s scary power, too! After being captured, Ben brilliantly turned his arrest into a civil right issue, showing off his power with words yet again, and ended up luring even more people to his side, including his wife, who was initially horrified when she learned about her husband’s violent secret identity. Eight episodes down, and Lockwood continues to be the scariest and most formidable opponent Supergirl has faced yet.

Arrow

Emiko freakin’ Queen! This week’s Arrow revealed that the new Green Arrow is Emiko, Robert Queen’s daughter and Oliver’s half-sister. Honestly, I can’t believe that Arrow did this because this is crazy move that turns the Queen family into an even more entertaining mess than it was before because now both of Oliver’s parents had children from affairs. That being said, I love it because I’m a big fan of Emiko in the comics (she’s murderous, funny, and constantly takes her brother down) and this is the kind of fun, soapy twist that both the CW and the comics do so well. I can’t wait to see what kind of angst Oliver feels when he meets the sister he never knew he had.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

This week’s hour took the team to the Big Easy, where they tracked down the spirit of a serial killer embedded in a freaky doll that targeted blonde women. But the story wasn’t really about the Legends playing mindhunters in New Orleans; instead, the episode traced John Constantine’s time before joining the team, during which he fell in love with a barkeep named Desmond and ended up losing him to a demon named Neron, who pulled poor Desmond to hell. I was pleased to see Legends bounce back from what I thought was a lackluster, overstuffed previous episode, and I think this last installment did a much better job balancing the story at the Time Bureau (with, sigh, Mona) against the Legends’ adventures. (It’s just a lot more fun when we’re not hearing any dialogue about budgets, you know?) The final moments — with John’s meddling in history affecting reality — set up what looks to be an epic midseason finale. Plus, it’s titled “Legends of Meow-Meow.” What’s not to love?

The Flash

God bless, Tom Cavanagh! Not only did he direct the 100th episode, but his reprisal of Eobard Thawne-as-Wells was hands down my favorite part of the episode. As always, he brought the perfect mix of playfulness and gravitas to the part, especially in the scenes he shared with Barry and Nora when they revisited season 2’s “Flash Back”; he seamlessly moves between humor and anguish. Luckily, that Thawne-Nora twist means we’ll see more of this character going forward. From a directing standpoint, Cavanagh helped this epic take on a clip show from every feeling overly self-indulgent by undercutting potentially hazardous moments with humor. For example, there was the callback to the time Thawne killed Cisco, which turned humorous when Thawne and Cisco fumbled their handshake.

Black Lightning

Tobias Whale may be one step closer to enlightenment. In the final scene of this week’s Black Lightning, the ruthless crime lord took note of the fact that Black Lightning always up when Jefferson Pierce’s daughters are in danger or involved in anything messy. I’m hoping that the show follows through on this, because Tobias Whale figuring out that Jefferson is Black Lightning would give this season a much-needed jolt to the system (sorry!).

