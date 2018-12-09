Stranger Things teaser reveals season 3 episode titles, confirms 2019 release

Netflix has revealed the episode titles for the third season of Stranger Things, which the streaming service confirmed will not air until 2019.

The titles of the season’s eight episodes are: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

The teaser also revealed the upcoming season’s logline: “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”

Back in July, programming executive Cindy Holland confirmed the sci-fi sensation won’t be back until summer 2019 while speaking with critics at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills.

At the time, she noted that the result will be better than the show’s second season, which fans had some mixed feelings about.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” Holland said. “The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

After Holland’s panel, she added that the show will have more special effects work than previous seasons as well. “It’s a really exciting season, just takes a little more time,” she said.

The show previously released a sly teaser trailer, with a commercial for a new Hawkins mall:

