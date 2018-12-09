Jodie Whittaker will definitely return for next season of Doctor Who

Doctor Who

Clark Collis
December 09, 2018 at 03:38 PM EST

The BBC has announced that Jodie Whittaker will continue to play the titular Time Lord in the next season of Doctor Who. The corporation also confirmed that Whittaker’s costars — Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole — will also be coming back for the next run of shows. Season 11 will premiere on BBC America in early 2020.

“We’re off again!” said Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall in a statement. “Well we never actually stopped — as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole. Brilliant!”

Watch the trailer for Sunday night’s finale of the current season of Doctor Who, above.

