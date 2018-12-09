Doctor Who New Year's special trailer teases showdown with 'most dangerous creature in the universe'

Will the dreaded Daleks be making a return in the New Year’s special episode of Doctor Who? That’s been the rumor amongst many Whovians over the past few weeks and a just-released trailer for the show is unlikely to dispel such gossip.

“This is the DNA of the most dangerous creature in the universe!” Jodie Whittaker‘s Doctor announces at the start, which certainly sounds like she is describing Davros’ creations. Fans will discover the truth on New Year’s Day, when BBC America premieres the episode at 8pm ET.

According to the official description of the episode — which is named “Resolution” — a terrifying evil is stirring from across the centuries of Earth’s history. Will the Doctor, Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) be able to overcome this threat to Planet Earth?

The finale of the current season of Doctor Who premieres tonight.

Watch that trailer, above.

