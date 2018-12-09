If you have watched Brooklyn Nine-Nine over the last half-decade, you may have noticed that Jake Peralta is a bit of a Die Hard fan. Actually, let’s scratch “bit of” and throw in, well, “diehard.” That action movie is this detective’s favorite film, John McLane is his role model, and Jake’s then-fiancée-and-now-wife Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) even humored him with a Nakatomi Plaza wedding cake on their big day.

Jake (Andy Samberg) gleefully found himself in a quasi-Die Hard hostage situation in season 3’s “Yippie Kayak,” and NBC (which rescued the show from cancellation last spring) is airing a new promo for the veteran police comedy that once again allows the detective to release his inner McLane. In this promo, Jake (in a white tank top, no less) urgently informs his fellow detectives that the high-rise building that they’re on is about to blow, and he outfits them with rappelling gear so they can escape. There’s not enough for Jake, though, so he must go into hero mode by leaping off the building and grabbing hold of a nearby helicopter. Can he pull it off? Check it out above — and below, which contains an alternate ending.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s season 6 premiere airs Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET, and you can get a first look at the new season with these exclusive photos right here.

