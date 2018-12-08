How Netflix's The Ranch deals with Danny Masterson's exit in Part 6

Netflix’s The Ranch returned with Part 6 on Friday, marking the second half of season 3. And, yes, the show found a way to address the absence of Danny Masterson’s Rooster.

Masterson was fired by Netflix and written off the show amid multiple allegations of sexual assault, which the actor denied. In the finale of Part 5, Rooster’s character gathered his things and bounced after Nick, Mary’s ex, threatened him at gunpoint.

When things pick back up in Part 6, Ashton Kutcher’s Colt is wondering where his brother went. Rooster doesn’t show up for work at the Peterson ranch and no one seems to have heard from him. Colt thinks Nick left town, but Officer Billy says he’s still down in the trailer park. He warns Colt not to confront him, but he does anyway, which leads to a scuffle when Nick mentions, “The only thing I know about your brother is he likes to f— other guys’ girlfriends and that can get a man in trouble.” Officer Wilkerson breaks up the fight and carts them both to police station.

Colt is released and told the police will notify him later if they hear anything about Rooster. Later, a call comes in notifying the family about Rooster’s motorcycle found at the bottom of a cliff. There’s no body and Rooster is considered dead, but Colt is so convinced his brother faked his death to hide from Nick that he doesn’t go to Rooster’s funeral.

The true fate of Rooster still seems ambiguous. Colt does receive a package from his brother later on that contains a custom-made sign for the Bennett Brothers Ranch, a onesie for his niece, and a thank-you note for Colt. Colt takes the package to Rooster’s funeral, seemingly putting a cap on the character’s story.

Masterson wrote a response on Instagram as Part 6 premiered.

“The Rooster may be MIA but @THERANCHNETFLIX is back and it’s incredible,” he wrote. “Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical story lines.”

“I’ve worked with most of the crew since the mid 90s on Cybil,70s,Men at Work and until last year The Ranch. They are my family,” he continued. “They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River ranch and the Bennett family. Much love y’all. DM.”

Netflix renewed The Ranch in November for season 4, consisting of 20 episodes across Part 7 and Part 8.

