The 5 best TV songs of 2018

The past year has brought us some stellar television — just look at our critics’ list of best TV shows of 2018 — but some of that television has also provided great vehicles for some of the year’s best original songs.

Here are five of the most delightful, witty, and entertaining of those songs.

“This One’s For You” — 2018 Tony Awards

Hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban co-wrote a witty (and damn catchy) opening number that somehow both pokes fun at and inspires “the people who lose.”

“I Want to Be a Child Star” — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

When Rebecca’s (Rachel Bloom) half-brother (Luca Padovan) auditioned for a production of Peter Pan, the last thing we expected was his hilarious, Bieber-esque ode to “pre-teen Hollywood train wreck[s].”

“I Love My Body” — Big Mouth

Connie the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Maya Rudolph) pleads with us to forget our insecurities and embrace “every wrinkle, pimple, dimple, big or small.”

“High Crimes and Misdemeanors” — The Good Fight

If School House Rock was still helping kids learn about how Washington works, it might sound like this folksy explanation about the process of impeachment.

“No Pants in Space” — Bob’s Burgers

A Book of Mormon reunion! Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad voice the objects of Tina’s (voiced by Dan Mintz) affection in this fantasy sequence from the season 9 opener and have — what else? — a rap battle.

