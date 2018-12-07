8 episodes to watch before the Arrowverse's 'Elseworlds' crossover

“Elseworlds” is nearly upon us!

Based on everything that’s come out so far, this year’s Arrowverse crossover promises to be the craziest one yet. Featuring The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, the topsy-turvy three-night event beings with Barry Allen/the Flash (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell)swapping lives after an evil Arkham Asylum doctor (Jeremy Davies) rewrites reality, for reasons involving an extraterrestrial being of immense power called the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). Thankfully, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is able and willing to help the confused heroes through this Freaky Friday scenario.

And the story doesn’t just stop with the Trinity. The epic, reality-altering tale will also include Superman (Tyler Hoechlin); a Flash from Earth-90 played by John Wesley Shipp, the original Flash; and the Arrowverse debuts of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and several other characters.

In other words, there’s a lot going on in “Elseworlds.” But don’t worry, because we’ve put together this quick guide to help put you in the right frame of mind to enjoy all of this comic book goodness. Here are the eight episodes you should watch before the event begins on Sunday with The Flash:

The Flash, “Flash vs. Arrow” / Arrow, “The Brave and the Bold”

“Elseworlds” will have a callback to the first time Flash and Green Arrow teamed up, which featured a great fight between the two heroes and revealed how they could make each other better.

“This whole thing has just been really surreal, and the thing that Grant and I have talked about a lot is that there are a lot of scenes and a lot of jokes and a lot of nods to the fans that feel very earned, because we have several callbacks within this crossover to the very first crossover event we did,” Amell previously told EW. “The whole Arrow vs Flash scene that we did is basically happening in reverse.”

Supergirl, “The Adventures of Supergirl”/”The Last Children of Krypton”

Revisit Hoechlin’s charming debut as Superman before he shares the screen Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) the first time, Green Arrow, the Flash, and everyone else for the first time. And if you want more Superman, you should definitely rewatch season 2’s finale “Nevertheless, She Persisted,” which showed Supergirl besting her cousin in an all-out brawl in the middle of National City.

“Invasion!” crossover (The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)

This year’s crossover is very much focused on Barry, Kara, and Oliver’s dynamic; however, the Trinity wasn’t as cohesive as it is now. In order to appreciate just how close they’ve grown over these years, head back to “Invasion!” to be reminded of how Oliver acted when he first met the Girl of Steel.

Supergirl, “Bunker Hill”

Not only does Supergirl‘s most recent midseason finale feature the awesome post-credit scene featuring the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and Earth-90 Flash (Shipp), but it also sets up where Kara’s head is at when the crossover begins and why she’s hanging out on the Kent Farm with her cousin and Lois Lane.

BONUS: “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover (Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)

Honestly, there’s never a bad time to watch last year’s ambitious four-parter. Like a club reference from Stefan, “Crisis on Earth-X” has it all: multiple weddings, a drunken hook-up, the Reverse Flash, a musical performance, doppelgängers, a surprising death that we’re still not over, all the comic book action you could ask for, and Nazis getting punched!

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m. ET; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. ET with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. ET with Supergirl.

