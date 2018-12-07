RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 trailer teases brown-cow lewks, sponges, and a major twist

We’re still one week away from the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premiere, but the upcoming season’s first trailer is already teasing a shocking twist that’s sure to send a sickening shiver down the spines of kitty girls everywhere.

“All-Stars rules have been temporarily suspended,” Mama Ru says at the top of the three-minute clip, prompting cheers en masse from returning contestants Trinity the Tuck, Gia Gunn, Farrah Moan, Monét X Change, Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, Jasmine Masters, Monique Heart, Valentina, and Naomi Smalls. While it’s not immediately clear what RuPaul means, one can assume All-Stars 4 might do away with the spin-off’s elimination rules, which dictate that the top two queens of the week lip-sync for the opportunity to send one of their sisters home.

Other highlights from the trailer include:

Valentina luxuriating on a couch while Trinity shames Monét for her lack of taste

A dance number that sees Naomi Smalls shuffling across the main stage using only her thighs

Monét reading a poor, unfortunate soul for having “so much plastic” in them that they probably “need to be buried in a recycling bin”

Monique rocking a remixed version of her brown-cow eleganza

Monét debuting a leotard adorned in sponges

Guest judge Jenifer Lewis losing her damn mind over something on the main stage

Jasmine saying: “I wish everybody well but I’m not wishing anybody the best.”

Valentina singing opera

Judge Ross Mathews telling an off-camera queen that All-Stars is so difficult that it’ll make her “s—t your gown”

And of course, all of Latrice’s reaction shots

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch the new trailer above and check out EW’s exclusive interviews with the All-Stars 4 queens.

